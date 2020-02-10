Why Trucks Kill so Many on Indian Roads

Davinder Singh, 29, has been driving a truck for 10 years, criss-crossing 16 states across India. Quite often, he drives for days without a break to earn a good bonus.

“My best record is driving non-stop for three days without any rest,” said Singh, a resident of Bathinda in south-west Punjab, readying for a 1,000-km haul from Becharaji in north Gujarat to Kaithal in northwestern Haryana when IndiaSpend spoke to him over the phone. “We sleep only if we absolutely have to--usually around 2 a.m.--and wake up by 5 a.m.”

Singh is among the nine million truckers and transporters who move freight across India’s critical inter- and intrastate traffic network. Trucks account for 69% of country-wide freight traffic in India, according to the Economic Survey 2018-19, and contribute about 3.06% to gross value addition.