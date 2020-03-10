Why Congress’ Problem is India’s Problem

Jyotiraditya Scindia has finally left the Indian National Congress. How someone who opposed one ideology and form of politics for 18 years can now join them is beyond me. I personally expected more. But I suppose expecting everyone to be motivated only by idealistic concerns is rather unrealistic. There will be other articles and pundits who will talk about this at length.

The purpose of this note however is to understand the raison d’être of Scindia’s decision, a choice which also faces Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora, and so many others in the Congress.