Why Atal Tunnel is Important for the Indian Military

Talking to The Statesman, Kargil hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur, who is currently Chairman and Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Corporation explained why Atal tunnel at Rohtang is strategically important.

The officer who commanded 18 Grenadiers regiment, which captured Tololing and Tiger Hills was instrumental in this project said with the present face-off between India and China the tunnel is crucial.

“This tunnel lies along one of the only two routes into Ladakh, the other being the Zojila Pass, which connects the Kashmir Valley to Drass. Thus, it is essential to provide all-weather connectivity with the forces in Ladakh at this critical juncture when the onset of winters is imminent,” he told the daily.