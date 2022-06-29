From Reluctant Journalist to a News Institution in Himself: The Making of Zubair

On 1 January this year, the morning after Mumbai-resident Sidrah Patel found her name in a list of over 100 Muslim women auctioned online as part of the ‘Bulli Bai’ deals, she saw a tweet by Zubair saying he has all the archived links and screenshots of the now deleted tweets calling for the auction.

Sidrah shared that tweet, tagging the Mumbai Police and urging them to take action. She then registered an FIR in the matter.

That day onwards, she found Zubair working night and day to collect the relevant information—abusive tweets of the accounts targeting Muslim women, their past social media history—to help build a stronger case.

”I spent the whole first week of January visiting the police station and completing formalities. But Zubair didn’t get any rest for even more days, just diligently going through all the evidence online,” Sidrah, a development professional, told The Quint.

Finding her name in that list was traumatic as is, and then having to procure all the evidence became more draining a task for Sidrah. “Each time the police would ask for a particular screenshot, I would turn to Zubair. I was in no state to look at those screenshots again, my hands would be trembling. He very patiently helped me by forwarding all the specific screenshots,” she said.

Three arrests were made in the case on 4 January, followed by two more over the course of the next two weeks. “His hard work was instrumental in making that happen. But he doesn’t care to take any credit for it. He is one of those rare people who work selflessly to make this country better,” she said.

Zubair has over five hundred thousand followers on twitter, that combined with AltNews’ own following makes him one of the most followed and read journalists in the country. And despite this fame he has stumbled upon, he wears it almost unassumingly. “There would be times when TV debates would request for Pratik to be on the show, but he would be outstation on work trips. So we would ask Zubair to appear instead, but he would always be very reluctant. He is a very sober and media-shy person, not wanting to grab attention to himself,” Nirjhari said.

Another reason why Zubair actively avoids the limelight is to protect his family—parents, a wife and 3 children. Those close to him say he has been “fiercely protective” of his personal life, and for good reason—social media isn’t known to be a kind place.

Back in 2017, when he was still running the ‘Unofficial: Subramanian Swamy’, Zubair spoke to The Quint where he said even as he functions ‘anonymously’, he is still scared for his family. “I have a family too,” he had said.