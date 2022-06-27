ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi Police Arrests Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair
He has been arrested under section 153 (promotion of enmity between different groups) of the IPC.
i
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday, 27 June, under sections 153 (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295 (Outraging religious feelings of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
