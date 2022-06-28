How Mohammed Zubair Has Worked To Expose Misinformation & Hate Speech in India

Several other stories debunking claims made by other political parties can be seen here and here.

Alt News has also fact-checked claims targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared by Congress and AAP leaders as well as supporters of Opposition parties (here, here and here).

While the organisation is often criticised by the right-wing for 'only targeting' the BJP, a look at their website proves otherwise.

It can be argued that the the number of fact-checks done on the BJP is more, but the plausible explanation is the party's strong presence on social media, a pattern pointed out by several fact-checkers, including The Quint's WebQoof.