Despite SC's Guidelines on Arrests & Freedom of Speech, Zubair Stays in Custody

To ensure that police investigations are not hampered, Section 41A was also added to the CrPC, which gave the police powers to issue notices to appear before a police officer in such cases. If the person complies with the notice and cooperates, then the person is not to be arrested.

In Zubair's case the period between the issuing of notice and his actual arrest appears to be too limited to draw any logical conclusion about whether he complied or not.

Further given that Zubair's tweet is in the public domain, and the image appears to be exactly as in the film, it remains unclear why his presence in police custody is required for further investigation. Even if his mobile phone was sought to be confiscated from his house in Bangalore and there was some distinct possibility of him tampering with whatever the evidence may be, could that not have been done while he was allowed to at least return to his residence in Delhi?

The Magistrate could have easily imposed any conditions necessary to ensure that he does not leave town, such as by marking attendance at the police station.

But somehow the court did not seem too keen on his release, even maintaining that the submission that the photograph in the tweet was part of the 1983 movie are “of no assistance to the accused at this stage.”