Zubair To Walk Out of Jail as SC Grants Interim Bail, Transfers Cases to Delhi

The court also said that the bail bonds in compliance with their directions shall be presented before the chief metropolitan magistrate. Immediately upon the presentation of the bail bonds, the Tihar Jail superintendent is to ensure that Zubair is released by 6 pm on Wednesday.

Responding to the Uttar Pradesh government's request to prevent Zubair from tweeting further, Justice DY Chandrachud said: "How can we stop a journalist from tweeting?"

Pointing out that if there is any tweet against the law, Zubair will be answerable, Justice Chandrachud noted: