Man Killed for 'Supporting' Nupur Sharma's Remarks, Unrest in Udaipur
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appealed for peace following the incident.
A tailor was beheaded on Tuesday, 28 June, in Udaipur's Maldas street, after he published a social media post allegedly supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against the Prophet. An investigation into the crime has been initiated.
Two men, claiming to be the murderers, posted a video message later in the day and sent out a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The incident has provoked protests in the area, and authorities have temporarily suspended the internet.
'Senior Officers & 600 Police Personnel Deployed to Udaipur': Official
Further, a statewide alert has been issued to all superintendents of police and inspectors general to increase the mobility of police forces and ensure heavy presence of officers on the ground.
"The entire police force is on alert. Along with senior officers, we have deployed around 600 police personnel to Udaipur, and more will be sent," said Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Hawa Singh Ghumria.
He also urged people not to watch the video of the incident.
"The video is not worth watching. We will ensure a strict investigation against those seen in the video, and any of their associates involved in the incident," he added.
Reacting to the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged people to maintain peace and not share the video of the act.
"I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not share the video of the act," he also tweeted in Hindi.
Speaking to news agency ANI, SSP Udaipur said, "A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act."
What We Know Yet
Over 10 days ago, one of the men who claimed responsibility for the crime published a video indicating that he would be committing the crime.
On Tuesday, the video of the brutal act also surfaced on social media.
The Quint has decided not to show the video, as the visuals could be disturbing and used to incite communal violence.
Protests in Udaipur, Internet Suspended
Meanwhile, the incident sparked protests in Udaipur, with all the shops in Maldas street pulling down their shutters.
Internet services have also been suspended for the next 24 hours in Udaipur district.
(With inputs from ANI.)
