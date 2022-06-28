Man Killed for 'Supporting' Nupur Sharma's Remarks, Unrest in Udaipur

Further, a statewide alert has been issued to all superintendents of police and inspectors general to increase the mobility of police forces and ensure heavy presence of officers on the ground.

"The entire police force is on alert. Along with senior officers, we have deployed around 600 police personnel to Udaipur, and more will be sent," said Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Hawa Singh Ghumria.

He also urged people not to watch the video of the incident.

"The video is not worth watching. We will ensure a strict investigation against those seen in the video, and any of their associates involved in the incident," he added.

Reacting to the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged people to maintain peace and not share the video of the act.