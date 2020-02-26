‘Who Benefited From Delhi Violence?’ CM Kejriwal Asks in Assembly

Kejriwal, in his speech, said that Delhi government will provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence in northeast Delhi. Kejriwal added that they family would be taken care of.

"As per the Delhi government's policy, we will give Rs 1 crore to head constable Ratan Lal's family," he said in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.