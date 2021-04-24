‘8-10 Lakh Cases Per Day’: Experts Weigh In on India’s COVID Peak

“What we are seeing is that at the peak, which will be in mid-May, India will see 8-10 lakh fresh cases per day and the peak in deaths will come at the end of May, at 4,500 deaths per day,” said Dr Professor Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist and biostatistician at the Michigan University, in a candid interview with The Wire on Thursday, 22 April.

These estimates provided by Professor Mukherjee are not in solitude. Several experts and organisations have provided similar statistical points for India’s accelerating second COVID wave, which on Saturday reported 3.46 lakh fresh cases.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle in its statistical reports has also pointed out that India will witness its peak in mid-May and has projected a sharp decline in cases and fatality post that.