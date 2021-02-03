HC Seeks Centre’s Stand on Plea against WhatsApp’s Privacy Policy

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 3 February, sought the Central government's response on a petition challenging the new privacy policy of social networking platform, WhatsApp.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, seeking their stand on the plea by March 15.

Prior to this, another petition regarding the new privacy policy matter was filed in the court, but this is the first time a notice has been issued to the Central government in the matter.