Protest in Time of Pandemic: How Will Shaheen Bagh Counter Corona?

Extreme cold. Vicious fake propaganda. A communally-charged election. Worst Hindu-Muslim violence in years. Shaheen Bagh, a sit-in protest against the Modi government’s Citizenship Amendment Act has endured it all for more than three months.

But now with the coronavirus pandemic almost shutting down the world and claiming at least 125 victims in India, what lies ahead for Shaheen Bagh and all the other anti-CAA protests across the country inspired from this sit-in?

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, 16 March, while announcing the measures his government is taking to avoid large gatherings in the city said the restrictions of not allowing more than 50 people in one place also applies to protests.