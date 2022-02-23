West Bengal Police Arrests Two in Anish Khan Murder Case

The West Bengal Police arrested a home guard and a civic volunteer in connection with the Anish Khan murder case on Wednesday, 23 February, reported news agency ANI.

The development comes a day after the state government, on Tuesday, suspended two policemen and dismissed a home guard from service in connection with the murder case. The three personnel were identified as assistant sub-inspector Nirmal Das, constable Jitendra Hembram, and home guard Krishnanath Bera.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would not allow anyone to create any disturbance in the state.