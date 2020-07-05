TMC Councillor Shot At Near Kolkata; Party Accuses BJP Of Attack

“I heard sounds of two gunshots and rushed out of the house. Then I saw that my mother was attacked and was hit in the leg. The first bullet missed her,” said Subrata Das, the victim’s son, reported The Hindustan Times.

The Indian Express reported that the incident took place around 8pm and that the assailants were bike-borne.

Das was councillor of Ward no. 2 and had contested the municipal elections independently. She later joined the TMC.

“The local BJP leaders were trying to rope her in their party. She had refused,” said West Bengal Food and supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick.

This allegation was refuted by the BJP, which said that this was the result of an "internal fight" within the TMC.

"She was shot at near her residence. Further investigation is on," said news agency PTI, quoting a senior police officer.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and Indian Express)