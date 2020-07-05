TMC Councillor Shot At Near Kolkata; Party Accuses BJP Of Attack
The councillor was shot at her leg by bike-borne assailants in Barrackpore.
A Trinamool Congress councillor from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Champa Das, was shot at by miscreants outside her home in the district's Barrackpore town on Saturday, 4 July.
Das was hit on the leg and was rushed to a hospital state-run hospital in Kolkata.
“I heard sounds of two gunshots and rushed out of the house. Then I saw that my mother was attacked and was hit in the leg. The first bullet missed her,” said Subrata Das, the victim’s son, reported The Hindustan Times.
The Indian Express reported that the incident took place around 8pm and that the assailants were bike-borne.
Das was councillor of Ward no. 2 and had contested the municipal elections independently. She later joined the TMC.
“The local BJP leaders were trying to rope her in their party. She had refused,” said West Bengal Food and supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick.
This allegation was refuted by the BJP, which said that this was the result of an "internal fight" within the TMC.
"She was shot at near her residence. Further investigation is on," said news agency PTI, quoting a senior police officer.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and Indian Express)
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.