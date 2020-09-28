WB to Reopen Colleges in November; Govt Asks UGC to Delay Session

Chatterjee told the reporters that the new academic year will begin in December, as there are many festivals in November. So it’s better to start the academic year from November and then observe the holidays on account of these festivals, The Indian Express reported.

However, Chatterjee stated that undergraduate courses will begin from 2 November and the same for postgraduate courses will start from December, for which online classes will be held, and respective universities and colleges will chalk out modalities, Indian Express reported.

The education minister said that the state education department will write to the UGC and ask it to allow the state to begin the new academic year from December.

Admissions to UG courses will be over by 31 October, the admission procedure in PG courses will be completed by the end of November.