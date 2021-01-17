Mamata Not Satisfied Over Supply of COVID Vaccines To West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, 16 January, expressed her dissatisfaction over the inadequate number of COVID-19 vaccines supplied to her state, reported PTI.

While emphasising on free vaccination for all the people within the state, she also said that if need be, West Bengal government is ready to bear the monetary cost for providing the vaccine free of cost in the state.

Reacting to Mamata’s claim on the inadequate supply of vaccines, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Banerjee was trying to politicise the vaccination programme ahead of the Assembly polls.