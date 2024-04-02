Was the Electoral Bonds Scheme as Transparent as PM Modi Claimed It to Be?

Therefore, the government brought changes in the architecture of political funding to meet this key reluctance and make electoral bonds a success. These changes were all aimed at securing the anonymity of the donor.

In fact, for six years, between 2018 and 2024, not a single detail of which party got funds from which donor was revealed to the public. And up until the last day in court, the government and the State Bank of India tried to defend the anonymity of the scheme.

The prime minister, in his interview, challenged experts to find the trail of the money used in elections before 2014. Before the electoral bonds scheme, individuals or companies could donate to political parties either by making direct contributions or through Electoral Trusts, a scheme introduced in 2013.

As Shelly Mahajan and Shivani Kapoor of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) explain in this article for The Quint: