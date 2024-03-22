Electoral Bonds | Big Donations to BJP, BRS, and Congress From Pharma Sector

New data uploaded by the Election Commission of India, provided to it by the State Bank of India, shows that pharmaceutical and healthcare firms bought electoral bonds worth hundreds of crores for the BJP, the BRS, and the Congress party.

Previously, we had listed some of the biggest buyers of electoral bonds in the health and pharmaceutical sector, but there was insufficient data to connect the purchaser of the bond and the depositor.

An analysis of the alpha-numeric data reveals the names of those companies and the amount they donated to which political party. Incidentally, many of these companies were under investigation for substandard quality of drugs or income tax reasons.