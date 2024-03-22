Electoral Bonds: Of Donations From Top Firms Raided by Agencies, BJP Got 30%

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited: The company purchased bonds worth Rs 84 crore. Of this Rs 32 crore went to BRS and Rs 25 crore went to BJP. In November 2023, IT officials conducted raids on Dr K Nagender Reddy of Dr Reddy's Laboratories over allegations of tax evasion. This was part of a larger operation involving searches at the premises of Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

IFB Agro Limited: In June 2020, IFB Agro, one of India’s biggest distiller and spirit-makers, alleged that the Kolkata Zonal Unit of the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligences (DGGST) raided the company's Noorpur plant. In 2023, a senior company executive claimed that it donated Rs 40 crore in electoral bonds 'as per our instructions from the government.' As per data released by the EC, IBF Agro has donated a total of Rs 92 crore in electoral bonds. Of this Rs 42 crore went to TMC and RJD for Rs 35 crore. The company was in the eye of a storm when its Noorpur plant was attacked in 2020. The then West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had stepped in and told the TMC government to create a conducive climate for investment in the state.