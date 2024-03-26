Electoral Bonds Are Now History. Did the Government Let the Donors Down?

The government was expected to defend the electoral bonds scheme before and after the Supreme Court judgment with the kind of passion which Arun Jaitley had brought to the table. It did not do so. Still worse is the fact that it could not even ensure the protection of the companies and individuals who trusted the statutory guarantees that the scheme provided, i.e., the link between their donations and the political parties would never be established.

The government committed many acts of commission and omission.

First, the electoral bonds scheme had one lurking weakness which was an invisible alpha-numeric code embedded inside the body of each bond. This was not supposed to exist for anyone, including the SBI, except to look for in the event of any suspected fake electoral bond making its way to it. It is out in the open now that the SBI meticulously recorded the alpha-numeric code against each application with respect to purchase and deposit.