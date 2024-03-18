Electoral Bonds: These Companies Donated More Than Their Profits Between FY19-23

Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd – the top donor to political parties – donated over five times its consolidated profits in the same period.

Keventers Group Firm donated Rs 195 crore in just two months during the 2019 General Elections, despite reporting a profit of only Rs 12.24 lakhs in FY2020.

IFB Agro Industries spent nearly 53% (92.3 crore) of its net profits in four years to purchase electoral bonds.

These are some of the key findings which emerged after The Quint analysed the electoral bonds data released by the State Bank of India (SBI) and made public by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, 14 March.

While the financial performance of many of these companies has been weak, they seem to have donated a significant chunk of their earnings or profits to political parties through the now-banned electoral bonds, which the Supreme Court labelled as “unconstitutional.”