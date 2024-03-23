Electoral Bond: UP Firm Gives Rs 10 Cr to BJP, Inks J&K Tunnel Deal 2 Days Later

A month after the abrogation of the Article 370 in August 2019, APCO Infratech Private Limited bagged a major tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2019. They donated Rs 10 crores to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 15 January 2020 and two days later, they signed the project officially.

On 17 January, PTI reported: "The pact between the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway was signed in presence of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh."

However, they were awarded the Letter of Authorisation (LoA) of the project on 17 December 2019.

The Quint was able to access this information after the State Bank of India (SBI) submitted all of the electoral bond data, including the alphanumeric numbers to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on 21 March.