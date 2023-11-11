Electoral Bonds: Key Rebuttals to the Stand Taken by the Union Government

While recently many countries like Brazil and Germany have completely banned corporate donations, in India it has been firmly institutionalized since 2013. Whether it is donations from companies via electoral trusts or unlimited and anonymous donations through electoral bonds, or through shell companies, foreign sources etc, the flow of money should never stop. It is a grim reality that Indian laws have allowed this free flow of money into our electoral and political process, so much so that it is mainly the cash that does the talking, rather than the labour of the lawmakers who are primarily appointed by the citizens for the betterment of their future.

Argument 4: Electoral Bonds and the electoral level playing field

Rebuttal: The government argued that disproportionate donations in favour of the incumbent party have always been a reality. This may be true, but with the introduction of Electoral Bonds, the inequity has become even more stark. Since the inception of the Finance Act,2017 many contestants of undoubted ability and credibility have been eliminated from the electoral contest.

In free and fair elections, the term ‘fair’ denotes ‘equal opportunity to all people’ and electoral bonds have corroded the concept of ‘equality of treatment and opportunity’. Most of the donations received through electoral bonds go to the ruling party at the centre. The rest is taken by other parties dominant in various states. As per ADR analysis, since the inception of the Electoral Bonds Scheme, more than 52% of BJP’s total donations came from Electoral Bonds worth Rs 5271.9751 cr, while all other National parties amassed Rs 1783.9331 cr. Instead of seeing this as inevitable, any future regulations on political funding must try to fix this.