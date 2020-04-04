Vrindavan Home for Elderly Widows Brace for COVID-19 Prevention

When Usha Dasi, 72, found out about the coronavirus outbreak in the second week of March 2020, she stopped attending puja ceremonies at the Radha Raman temple, 1.5 km from her room at the Maa Sharda Ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan. Breaking with her routine of 15 years, she said she now prays in her room.

“We have been told that taking precautions, like washing our hands frequently with soap and keeping our faces covered, will keep this disease away,” Usha Dasi told IndiaSpend. The home where she lives has 100 elderly residents.

Scores of shelter homes dot Vrindavan in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, where, for decades, indigent widows have congregated to live and pray — away from families and society that have turned them out, or to seek spiritual solace. There are more than 10,000 such widows in Vrindavan, as per a 2019 report by the NGO Sulabh International, a significantly higher estimate than the previous one of more than 3,000 in 2005, as per a 2009-10 study by the National Commission for Women (NCW).