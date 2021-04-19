Votes Polled is Key Data: Why is Election Commission Hiding It?

Why is it important to share voter turnout data with the public? Why has the Election Commission of India (EC) stopped sharing exact data about the numbers of votes polled ever since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections? Why is accessing votes polled data from EC even under Right To Information (RTI), getting tougher?

The Quint filed RTI applications with the EC seeking data about the numbers of EVM votes polled, and related documents for the November 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. After a long wait of 4 months, we got RTI replies from only 26 constituencies out of a total of 243 Bihar Assembly constituencies.

Of the 26 RTI replies, 12 Central Public Information Officers (CPIO) did not share votes polled data. When we cross-checked the votes polled data supplied by the other 14 constituencies, the number matched exactly with the votes counted data.

None of the CPIOs of 26 constituencies shared the crucial Form 17C that contains the exact numbers of votes polled, and is submitted at every booth on voting day.