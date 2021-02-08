Amid Fanfare, Sacked AIADMK Secy Sasikala Returns to Poll-Bound TN

VK Sasikala, the sacked AIADMK chief, who was released on 27 January from Parappana Agrahara prison after serving a four-year term for corruption, is returning to Chennai on Monday, 8 February.

Sixty-six-year-old Sasikala was staying at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru after her discharge from the hospital, where she was being treated for coronavirus.

In a strong image of defiance, she left Bengaluru on Monday morning in a car flaunting the AIADMK flag. Draped in a green sari, she greeted supporters with folded hands.