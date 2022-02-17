Modern-Day Slavery in Punjab: Villagers Enslaved and Tortured by Rich Farmers

His sister claimed that Dalbir told her that Gurcharan Singh used to beat him up sometimes. “We can’t confirm what my brother is saying. Sometimes he forgets things," she said.

“After my father died, Dalbir was depressed and used to say it’s not easy to live without our father. He left home when he was just 25-years-old. My elder brother Kashmir (37) spent at least Rs 1 lakh trying to locate Dalbir. He died of a cardiac arrest,” Sukhwinder had told Pal.

And for now, they have kept his brother’s death a secret from Dalbir.

Dalbir's family claim to have once filed a missing person complaint but no longer have a copy of the complaint or the FIR due to "no-action".