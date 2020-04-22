Village in Kashmir Quarantined After 30 Test Positive for COVID-19

“His was the first death to be reported from the village. Since he did not have any travel or contact history, nobody suspected he could be a COVID-19 patient”, said Shahnawaz Bukhari, Officer on Special Duty in the area, adding that many people, including his extended family and neighbours visited him because he was unwell.

Security forces have sealed the area and sanitation workers are fumigating the streets and houses and taking all necessary precautions. Even four neighbouring hamlets of Danger Mohalla have been declared as red zones.

Doctors said that they are conducting rapid tests to gauge the magnitude of the spread. “We tested 30 samples on Tuesday, 21 April, and we are expecting to test 60 more today and 150 samples the day after. In total, around 200 tests will be conducted,” said Dr Masarat, a medical officer.

Bandipora now has 91 COVID-19 cases, the highest in J&K followed by Srinagar district at 79 cases.

(With inputs from NDTV)