Thali More Affordable in 2019-20 Than in 2006-07: Economic Survey

Using the annual earnings of an average industrial worker, it is found that affordability of vegetarian thalis improved 29 percent from 2006-07 to 2019-20 while that for non-vegetarian thalis improved by 18 percent, it added.

The survey claimed that 2015-16 could be considered as a year when there was a shift in dynamics of thali prices.

Many reform measures were introduced since 2014-15 to enhance the productivity of the agriculture sector as well as efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural markets for better and more transparent price discovery," the survey said.