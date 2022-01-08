Bhima Koregaon Case: Varavara Rao’s Medical Bail Extended Till 5 February
Varavara Rao was first arrested by Pune police on 28 August 2018 in the Bhima Koregaon case.
The Bombay high court on Friday, 7 January, extended the medical bail granted to poet-activist Varavara Rao till 5 February, citing the COVID-19 situation in the country, news agency PTI reported.
Rao, 83, as first arrested by Pune police on 28 August 2018 in the Bhima Koregaon case, for allegedly planning to incite violence.
A division bench Justices SS Shinde and NR Borkar expressed concern over the COVID-19 situation in the country and opined that the third wave was likely to continue for another 50-60 days.
The high court noted that several stakeholders in the system, including some advocates had tested positive and asked if it would be proper to send Rao back to jail in such a situation.
The Bombay HC had earlier given an interim bail to Rao on 22 February 2022 on medical grounds, which was later extended further on several accounts.
The 83-year-old poet has been suffering from asymptomatic Parkinson’s Disease and other neurological conditions, and has claimed that being in judicial custody will deteriorate his health further.
Prior to receiving medical bail, Rao had been incarcerated for over two years since his arrest, apart from short visits to the JJ Hospital and Nanavati Hospital because of various health problems.
