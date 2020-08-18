A Month on, Varavara Rao’s Family Says ‘No Update on COVID Status’

On Monday, 17 August, even as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) objected to Rao’s bail plea in the Elgar Parishad case on health conditions, the Bombay High Court directed the state prison authorities to set up a video call with Rao’s family. After the last video call on 31 July, Rao’s family had claimed that he “was hallucinating about his father’s death and looked extremely frail and incoherent.”

Rao, who was lodged at Taloja jail, was shifted to Nanavati Hospital after he sustained a head injury in government-run JJ Hospital.

The NIA objected to Rao’s plea claiming that the best possible medical treatment was being provided to him and the jail authorities will ensure to offer him the same whenever required.

According to the Maharashtra government’s press release, till 16 August, three inmates at Taloja jail have tested positive for COVID-19 out of which two people have died. According to HC’s order, Taloja jail has conducted 46 rapid COVID-19 tests on inmates.

Other Bhima Koregaon accused - Anand Teltumbde and Vernon Gonsalves - are also lodged in the Taloja jail and requested for bail on health conditions during the pandemic.