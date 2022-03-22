Van Driver Beaten by Cow Vigilantes in Mathura Over Suspicion of Carrying Beef

A man was brutally beaten up in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday, 20 March, after he was suspected of ferrying beef in his pick-up van. Two FIRs have been filed in the incident, one of which names members of right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Videos being circulated on social media show the driver, who has been identified as 35-year-old Aamir, being beaten with belts and sticks by a mob of aggressors.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mathura, MP Singh, said in a statement that two men, suspected by the mob to be associated with the driver, were also intercepted and beaten up in Raal village.