Valley of Terror: 8 People, Including Civilians, Killed in J&K in May

Jammu and Kashmir administration later said it would constitute a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to investigate the murder. J&K administration also said that they would provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. A tweet from J&K LG's official Twitter account also announced that it would bear the educational expenses of Bhat's daughter.

Bhat's murder led to massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The protesters, including government officers and their families, camped at the migrant colony at Vesu-Qazigund in the Anantnag district and demanded that the Lieutenant Governor's administration ensure that Kashmiri Pandits are safe in the valley.

The police had to fire tear gas shells and use batons when a group of protesters attempted to proceed towards the Srinagar Airport.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, also met the family members of Bhat to offer his condolences. He strongly condemned the "barbaric killing" and said those "behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished."