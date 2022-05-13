Constable Shot by Militants in Pulwama a Day After Kashmiri Pandit Was Killed

A police constable was shot dead by suspected militants at his residence in Pulwama early on Friday, the police said. This is the second killing in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

SPO Reyaz Ahmad Thoker was attacked in his home in Gudroo village and was shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted in the Pulwama district, where top police and paramilitary officials paid tributes to the SPO.

This comes a day after Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who worked at the tehsil office at Chadoora in Kashmir's Budgam district, was killed on his office premises.

On May 8, another police constable Ghulam Hassan Dar was shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar.