One Killed, 3 Injured in Grenade Attack on Wine Shop in J&K's Baramulla

The wine shop in Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla town had recently been opened.

IANS
Published
India
1 min read
One person was killed and three others were injured in a grenade attack on a wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K)'s Baramulla district on Tuesday, 17 May.

Police sources said that a militant disguised as a buyer hurled a grenade at the wine shop in Baramulla town on Tuesday evening, which exploded and injured four persons.

"The injured persons were immediately shifted to the hospital where one succumbed to splinter injuries," the police sources said.

The wine shop in Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla town had been opened recently.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is on.

