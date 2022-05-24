J&K: Policeman Killed, Daughter Injured After Terrorists Open Fire in Srinagar
The victim was identified as Saifullah Qadri. His daughter also sustained injuries amid the attack by terrorists.
A police officer in Jammu and Kashmir was killed on Tuesday, 24 May, after terrorists opened fire in Srinagar's Soura area. The man's daughter also sustained injuries during the attack, the police said.
The victim was identified as Saifullah Qadri.
Earlier, the police said that the man had been critically injured, but later they confirmed that he had succumbed to his injuries.
"The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by the family at this critical juncture," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Spate of Attacks in J&K Over the Last Few Weeks
The Kashmir Valley is in the midst of another surge of militant attacks on civilians, non-locals, and security forces.
A police constable was shot dead by suspected militants at his residence in Pulwama on 13 May.
Special Police Officer (SPO) Reyaz Ahmad Thoker was attacked in his home in Gudroo village and was shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Just a day earlier, a Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat had been killed after he was injured during a shooting on 12 May. The Kashmir Zone Police had claimed that the incident was a terrorist attack.
Massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits had erupted in various parts of J&K after Bhat was killed. The protesters, including government officers and their families, demanded that the Lieutenant Governor's administration ensure that their community was safe in the Valley.
During the first days of the holy month of Ramadan, suspected militants had shot at and injured four non-local workers in South Kashmir.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.