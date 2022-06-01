ADVERTISEMENT

Last Rites of Female Teacher Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Kulgam Carried Out

Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists at a high school in Gopalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read
i

The funeral of Rajni Bala was conducted in Samba on Wednesday, 1 May, a day after she was shot dead by terrorists at a high school in Gopalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

The woman, a teacher and resident of Samba (Jammu division), received fatal gunshot injuries and succumbed after being shifted to the hospital on Tuesday.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Relatives and family members of government teacher Rajni Bala mourn during her funeral in Samba on Wednesday, 1 June.</p></div>

Relatives and family members of government teacher Rajni Bala mourn during her funeral in Samba on Wednesday, 1 June.

(Photo: PTI)

The victim's family members mourned near her mortal remains at their residence.

The attack on Tuesday also triggered protests by several people who blocked a road in Kulgam. They demanded relocation, claiming that they are not feeling safe in Srinagar.

This is the seventh such attack on civilians and policemen in Kashmir in the past few weeks.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Relatives and the daughter of the deceased teacher Rajni Bala mourn her demise at their residence in Samba on Tuesday, 31 May.</p></div>

Relatives and the daughter of the deceased teacher Rajni Bala mourn her demise at their residence in Samba on Tuesday, 31 May.

(Photo: PTI)

Recent Killings in Kashmir

On 25 May, a 35-year old television artist Amreen Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at her residence in the Chadoora area of Budgam. Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured in the attack.

Previously, a Kashmiri pandit and a government employee named Rahul Bhat was shot inside the local tehsil office by militants. On 12 May, gunmen had fired upon Bhat in the office located in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The deaths triggered massive protests. Some protesters reportedly tonsured their heads as well.

Published: 
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
