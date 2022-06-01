Last Rites of Female Teacher Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Kulgam Carried Out
Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists at a high school in Gopalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.
The funeral of Rajni Bala was conducted in Samba on Wednesday, 1 May, a day after she was shot dead by terrorists at a high school in Gopalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.
The woman, a teacher and resident of Samba (Jammu division), received fatal gunshot injuries and succumbed after being shifted to the hospital on Tuesday.
The victim's family members mourned near her mortal remains at their residence.
The attack on Tuesday also triggered protests by several people who blocked a road in Kulgam. They demanded relocation, claiming that they are not feeling safe in Srinagar.
This is the seventh such attack on civilians and policemen in Kashmir in the past few weeks.
Recent Killings in Kashmir
On 25 May, a 35-year old television artist Amreen Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at her residence in the Chadoora area of Budgam. Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured in the attack.
Previously, a Kashmiri pandit and a government employee named Rahul Bhat was shot inside the local tehsil office by militants. On 12 May, gunmen had fired upon Bhat in the office located in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
The deaths triggered massive protests. Some protesters reportedly tonsured their heads as well.
