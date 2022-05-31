ADVERTISEMENT

Terrorists Shoot Dead Female Teacher in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam

The Kashmir Zone Police said that the terrorists involved in the terror attack will be soon identified and killed.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
Terrorists Shoot Dead Female Teacher in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam
i

A female teacher at High School Gopalpora area was shot dead on Tuesday, 31 May, by terrorists in an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

The woman, a Kashmiri Pandit and a resident of Samba (Jammu division), received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed after being shifted to the hospital.

The area has been cordoned off.

The Kashmir Zone Police said that the terrorists involved in the terror attack will be soon identified and accordingly action will be taken.

Also Read

2 Terrorists Shot Dead in J&K Encounter, 1 Was Accused of Killing Civilians

2 Terrorists Shot Dead in J&K Encounter, 1 Was Accused of Killing Civilians
ADVERTISEMENT

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled her death, calling the incident a "despicable targeted attack".

"Another home irreparably damaged by violence," he added.

The attack comes the same day two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×