Terrorists Shoot Dead Female Teacher in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam
The Kashmir Zone Police said that the terrorists involved in the terror attack will be soon identified and killed.
A female teacher at High School Gopalpora area was shot dead on Tuesday, 31 May, by terrorists in an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.
The woman, a Kashmiri Pandit and a resident of Samba (Jammu division), received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed after being shifted to the hospital.
The area has been cordoned off.
The Kashmir Zone Police said that the terrorists involved in the terror attack will be soon identified and accordingly action will be taken.
Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled her death, calling the incident a "despicable targeted attack".
"Another home irreparably damaged by violence," he added.
The attack comes the same day two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
