2 LeT Terrorists Who Killed Kashmiri Actress Amreen Bhat Gunned Down: J&K Police

Nearly two days after Kashmiri actress Amreen Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at her residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, the J&K Police said on the morning of Friday, 27 May, that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were involved in the attack have been killed.

"Heinous murder case of TV artiste Amreen Bhat solved in 24 hours...10 terrorists including three from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and seven from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfits killed in three days in Kashmir Valley," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement, around 6 am on Friday morning.

Those gunned down were "newly joined local terrorists," identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat Farhan Habib, as per the police. They had killed the TV artiste on the instruction of LeT Commander Lateef.