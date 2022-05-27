2 LeT Terrorists Who Killed Kashmiri Actress Amreen Bhat Gunned Down: J&K Police
Kashmiri actress Amreen Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at her residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.
Nearly two days after Kashmiri actress Amreen Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at her residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, the J&K Police said on the morning of Friday, 27 May, that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were involved in the attack have been killed.
"Heinous murder case of TV artiste Amreen Bhat solved in 24 hours...10 terrorists including three from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and seven from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfits killed in three days in Kashmir Valley," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement, around 6 am on Friday morning.
Those gunned down were "newly joined local terrorists," identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat Farhan Habib, as per the police. They had killed the TV artiste on the instruction of LeT Commander Lateef.
The police further said that 1 AK-56 rifle, 4 magazines, and a pistol were recovered from the terrorists during the encounter, which had begun the previous evening.
"Both killers (LeT #terrorists) of Late Amreen Bhat, an artist, trapped in #Awantipora #encounter," the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted at 9:46 pm on Thursday night.
Amreen Bhat, 35, was shot by terrorists at her residence in the Chadoora area of Budgam on Wednesday evening. She was shifted to a local hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured in the attack.
The incident came a day after a police officer was killed after terrorists opened fire in Srinagar's Soura area.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.