J&K: Civilian Killed in Gunfight Between Security Forces & Terrorists in Pulwama

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday announced that security would be increased in the residential areas in the Valley where government Kashmiri Pandit employees reside.

On 12 May, Rahul Bhat, an employee at the Tehsildar's Office in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, succumbed to his wounds after he was injured during a shooting.

Massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits erupted in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir on the night of 12 May. The protesters, including government officers and their families, demanded that the Lieutenant Governor's administration ensure that their community was safe in the Valley.

Tear gas was used to disperse the protesters.

Sinha also announced an inquiry into the tear gas shelling incident against them during the protest.