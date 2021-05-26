‘We’ll Remember Events as Either Pre-COVID or Post-COVID’: PM Modi
Calling COVID-19 “once in a lifetime pandemic,” PM Modi lamented the tragedy and suffering it has caused to all.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 26 May, called COVID-19 a “once in a lifetime pandemic,” lamenting the tragedy and suffering it has caused to humankind.
“Our planet will not be the same after COVID-19. In the times to come, we will certainly remember events as either pre-COVID or post-COVID.”PM Modi
The prime minister extended his appreciation to the frontline workers of the country, for their services in the pandemic.
“I would like to once again salute our first responders – frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, volunteers who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need. To those who have suffered and lost their dear ones. I extend condolences,” he said.
He also observed that despite the difficulties of the pandemic, certain noteworthy changes have occurred in the last year, hailing the invention of the COVID-19 vaccine within a short span of time as the most important of these.
He noted the vaccine is “absolutely important to save lives and defeat the pandemic.”
“India is proud of its scientists who worked for vaccines,” he added.
PM Modi was delivering the keynote address for “Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations” on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.
