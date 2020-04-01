UV Sanitizer, Masks: IIT Bombay Innovates to Combat COVID-19
IIT Bombay has stepped up its innovation game to help combat the novel coronavirus. One of the latest inventions is a portable UV sanitizer that can sterilise wallets, purses and other small items that are used daily. Three IIT Bombay professors – Ambarish Kunwar, Kumaresan and Purba Joshi – built the prototype in four hours.
The innovation is based on a published research that sought to establish that emerging viruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, coronavirus, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever virus and Nipah virus present in platelet concentrates can be inactivated by ultraviolet C light.
Speaking to The Indian Express, IIT-Bombay dean (research and development) Milind Atrey said, “Sanitizing gel cannot be used on objects, which may also be carriers of the virus. This includes papers, files, currency notes, and phones. In the coming week, we will experiment with the dosage and surfaces, and conduct trials in the hospital. So far, we have used materials available in the lab.”
Since these are prototypes, necessary approvals will need to be taken for the commercial use of the UV sanitizer.
Two other IIT Bombay professors are working on building another prototype that can be used to sanitize horizontal surfaces.
Aside from the portable UV sanitizer, the faculty of IIT Bombay’s Industrial Design Centre have also been involved in making cotton face masks that are double layered and also washable. With the rise in demand for masks and sanitizers across the country, the institute plans on making an instructional video about making masks at home.
At least 40 masks were made in 16 hours and 1,000 more will reportedly be made for IIT Bombay security and hospital staff.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
