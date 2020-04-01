UV Sanitizer, Masks: IIT Bombay Innovates to Combat COVID-19

The innovation is based on a published research that sought to establish that emerging viruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, coronavirus, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever virus and Nipah virus present in platelet concentrates can be inactivated by ultraviolet C light.

Speaking to The Indian Express, IIT-Bombay dean (research and development) Milind Atrey said, “Sanitizing gel cannot be used on objects, which may also be carriers of the virus. This includes papers, files, currency notes, and phones. In the coming week, we will experiment with the dosage and surfaces, and conduct trials in the hospital. So far, we have used materials available in the lab.”

Since these are prototypes, necessary approvals will need to be taken for the commercial use of the UV sanitizer.