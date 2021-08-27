Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge on Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway Collapses, No Casualties
Several vehicles were trapped and upturned in the incident, however, no casualties have been reported yet.
Relentless downpour wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand on Friday, 27 August, with a portion of a bridge on the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway in Ranipokhari collapsing in the Jakhan river.
Speaking to news agency ANI, State Disaster Response Force member Harak Singh stated, "A car and a motorcycle were reportedly trapped. No casualties have been reported. The road has been closed."
SDRF's rescue and deep diving teams reached the spot on Friday and began its relief operations.
Upon an inspection of the accident site, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar also gave the required instructions to the police, PWD and other concerned officials in the matter, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, an SDRF team has rescued around 20-30 villagers, aiding them in crossing a flooding river in Vikanagar's Tauli Bhud.
Owing to the heavy rainfall in the state, the Uttarakhand police issued an advisory against travels in area earlier in the day, as reports of landslides on the Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie roads emerged. The roads have since been closed for traffic movement.
Additionally, National Highway 58 has also been closed from Tapovan to Maletha.
In a separate incident, the Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link Road caved in and merged with a river due to relentless rains in Dehradun.
