'Yogi Adityanath Will Fight Gyanvapi Case From Now On': Complainant
Jitendra Singh Bisen said he will file a case against the language used in the notice issued to him by the police.
There is a new twist in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case of Varanasi. Jitendra Singh Bisen, head of the Viswa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, has claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will fight the case from now on.
It's important to note that the Hindu side in the case is already divided into two factions. One faction is led by Bisen, while the other is led by Sohan Lal Arya. Chowk police station under Varanasi’s Police Commissionerate has now issued a notice to Bisen to be replied to in three days. Bisen is objecting to the language used in the police notice to him.
“A notice has been issued to Bisen in the Gyanvapi mosque case and he has been asked to file a reply in three days. If there is any objection on the language, a reply can be given through legal means,” Shivakant Mishra, inspector at Chowk police station said.
'Had Filed a Complaint in 2021'
Bisen, the lead supporter of Rakhi Singh, the main complainant in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case, has claimed that the case will now be handed over to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
He has also announced to hand over the balance sheets of the last two years and account numbers of all the office bearers of the Viswa Vedic Sanatan Sangh along with deposits to Yogi Adityanath. Bisen’s move has led to many rumours on the further progress of the case from his faction.
“I had filed the case along with five other women complainants in 2021 with senior advocate Harishankar Jain. But in 2022, when action by the Advocate commissioner started, his intentions began to change. I had objected to him, but our relationship soured. Jain turned the four other parties of the case in his favor, after which, I removed him from the case. Hereon, the Hindu side was divided into two factions,” Bisen told The Quint.
Bisen also alleged that the local administration and police are acting against his interests, and that is why he has declared that he will hand over the case to Yogi Adityanath.
'Bisen Minting Money in the Name of Religion': Sohan Lal Arya
Sohan Lal Arya, husband of Lakshmi Devi (one of the five complainants in the case), has made serious allegations against Bisen. He accused Bisen of telling a few people in the first week of May about his alleged intentions to collect money in the name of religion. “This is why four out of five women complainants decided to sideline him,” Arya said.
Arya said, “Bisen wanted to get a power of attorney in his name from the four complainants and was intending to collect money by roping in other parties also.”
An officer of the central government was also present during this conversation, after which, the divide on the Hindu side became apparent, he said. Bisen, along with a few other people, is trying to sabotage the case but it would not be allowed, he added.
Bisen To File Case Against Language In Police Notice
Bisen has now announced that he would file a case against the inspector of Chowk police station. “The notice has mentioned Gyanvapi as a mosque which has hurt the sentiments of Hindus,” he said. The case is pending before the court and before any decision, no government servant can indicate such a thing in an official document, he added.
Bisen is expected to issue a notice to police commissioner A Satish Ganesh on Wednesday to demand the registration of a case against inspector Mishra.
‘How Can CM Fight Cases Where State Is a Party?’
Sohan Lal Arya has termed the announcement of the Bisen faction to hand over the case to the chief minister as a wrong stand. “This is a case against the state; how can the head of a state government fight the case?” Arya asked.
Bisen argued, “If Vishu Shankar Jain, a standing counsel, can fight the case against the government, why can't Yogi Adityanath fight it?”
Accusations and counter-accusations are raining from both sides of the Hindus, who are apparently divided over the case, while the ambience of Kashi is again heating up over the sensitive Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case.
The text for this story has been translated by Arvind Singh.
