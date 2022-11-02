'Yogi Adityanath Will Fight Gyanvapi Case From Now On': Complainant

There is a new twist in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case of Varanasi. Jitendra Singh Bisen, head of the Viswa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, has claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will fight the case from now on.

It's important to note that the Hindu side in the case is already divided into two factions. One faction is led by Bisen, while the other is led by Sohan Lal Arya. Chowk police station under Varanasi’s Police Commissionerate has now issued a notice to Bisen to be replied to in three days. Bisen is objecting to the language used in the police notice to him.

“A notice has been issued to Bisen in the Gyanvapi mosque case and he has been asked to file a reply in three days. If there is any objection on the language, a reply can be given through legal means,” Shivakant Mishra, inspector at Chowk police station said.