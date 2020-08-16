Minor Dalit Girl Raped, Brutalised & Killed in UP, Two Arrested

In another case of brutality, a 13-year-old Dalit girl was raped and killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Her body was found in a sugarcane field on Saturday, 15 August.

Two men from her village have been arrested. The girl had been strangled, her eyes gouged out and her tongue cut.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday in a village close to the Nepal border. Her body was found in the fields of one of the accused.