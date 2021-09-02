UP Man Arrested 3 Years After Killing and Burying Family, Faking Own Death

"A man had lodged a missing person's report in February 2018, claiming that his 27-year-old daughter and her two grandchildren, aged three and one, had been kidnapped by his son-in-law Rakesh," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal.

"The Kasganj police station was informed in April 2018 that Rakesh had been murdered. However, he has been found alive. We have sent the three bodies for forensic examination."

The police initiated the investigation on the basis of the complaint.

"Two months later, an FIR was registered at the Dholna police station in Kasganj district about the murder of Rakesh," Aggarwal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rakesh's father, who is a retired police official, later identified his son's friend's mutilated body as his son.

Rakesh also remained in constant touch with the woman constable, who is a part of the security team of the Taj Mahal in Agra.