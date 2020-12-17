US Treasury Dept Adds India to Currency Manipulation Watchlist

The US on Wednesday, 16 December, added India along with Taiwan and Thailand to the 'monitoring list' of ‘currency manipulating countries’ that includes major trading partners like China and six others. It also branded Vietnam and Switzerland as currency manipulators, PTI reported.

WHY IS INDIA ON THE ‘MONITORING LIST’?

In its press release, the US Treasury Department said it found that ten economies warrant placement on Treasury’s “Monitoring List” and “merit close attention to their currency practices”. India, Thailand and Taiwan were named among these ten countries as three that were “being added in this Report.”

Over the four quarters through June 2020, four major US trading partners, including India, intervened in the foreign exchange market in a sustained, asymmetric manner, US Treasury Department said.