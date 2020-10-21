US Secy of State Pompeo, Defence Secy to Visit India Next Week

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Secretary of Defence Mark Esper will visit India for the third 2+2 ministerial meeting in New Delhi next week with their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, on 27 October.

“Secretary Pompeo and I will be there next week,” Secretary Esper said at Atlantic Council, a think tank, Hidustan Times reported.

“India will well be the most consequential partner for us, I think, in the Indo-Pacific for sure, in the century, and look it’s the world’s largest democracy, a very capable country, very talented people, and they face off every day, the Chinese aggression in the Himalayas, specifically along that line of actual control,” he was quoted by the daily as saying.

This will be the third 2+2 meet between the two countries, with the first one being held in new Delhi in 2018 and the second being held in Washington in 2019.