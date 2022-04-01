Russia Won't Help if China Breaches LAC Again: US Dy NSA Daleep Singh in India

United States Deputy National Security Adviser and sanctions architect Daleep Singh on Thursday, 31 March, said that India should not expect that Russia would come to its aid if China were to violate the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Singh was in India from 30-31 March to hold discussions on Russia's actions in Ukraine, and to promote economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Singh, who is behind the sanctions imposed on Russia, also warned that there would be “consequences” for countries that “actively attempt to circumvent the sanctions,” reported news agency PTI.

The China-Russia relationship, which both sides have termed as one with “no limits,” has implications for India, he added.