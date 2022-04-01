Russia Won't Help if China Breaches LAC Again: US Dy NSA Daleep Singh in India
Singh was in India from 30-31 March to hold discussions on Russia's actions in Ukraine.
United States Deputy National Security Adviser and sanctions architect Daleep Singh on Thursday, 31 March, said that India should not expect that Russia would come to its aid if China were to violate the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Singh was in India from 30-31 March to hold discussions on Russia's actions in Ukraine, and to promote economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
Singh, who is behind the sanctions imposed on Russia, also warned that there would be “consequences” for countries that “actively attempt to circumvent the sanctions,” reported news agency PTI.
The China-Russia relationship, which both sides have termed as one with “no limits,” has implications for India, he added.
Singh said that the Quad has recognised that China is a strategic threat to a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.
"If you set that against the reality that China and Russia have now declared a no limits partnership, and that Russia has said that China is its most important strategic partner, by extension, that has real implications for India," Singh said.
He added that the partnership between Russia and China would not be in India's interests, and as China gains leverage over Russia, which would be the junior partner in the relationship, the more at a disadvantage India would be.
"I don't think anyone would believe that if China once again breaches the Line of Actual Control, Russia would come running to India's defence," he said, according to PTI.
Singh's Visit to India
The United States had said on Thursday that Singh had "good" and "productive" conversations in India.
White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield told reporters that "Daleep Singh, the deputy national security adviser for international economics, had really good discussions with his counterparts. And I know that the conversation was productive."
Singh met Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday and discussed economic cooperation, strategic partnership and ongoing Russia and Ukraine war.
After the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "Look forward to working together on global issues of mutual interest, including in G20."
On Wednesday, Singh met India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal and discussed steps to further deepen India-US economic and strategic ties.
"Met US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics & G20 Sherpa, Daleep Singh. Discussed at length steps for further deepening India-US economic & strategic ties. Our complementary partnership will help us build resilient economies in a dynamic world order," Goyal said in a tweet.
(With inputs from PTI.)
